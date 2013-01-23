New Issue-Terra Boligkreditt prices 1.0 bln euro 2023 bond

Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Terra Boligkreditt

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 30, 2023

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.582

Spread 43 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 61bp

over the 1.5 pct February 15, 2023 DBR

Payment Date January 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Natixis & UniCredit

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0881369770

