New Issue-KfW adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond
January 23, 2013 / 2:06 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-KfW adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date August 04, 2016

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 100.45

Yield 4.864 pct

Payment Date January 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 175 million

Turkish lira when fungible

ISIN XS0864257349

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

