New Issue-Unicredit Bank prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
January 23, 2013 / 2:26 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Unicredit Bank prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Unicredit Bank Austria

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 30, 2018

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.958

Yield 2.634 pct

Spread 163 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 204.7bp

over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR

Payment Date January 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, BNP Pariabs, Danske Bank, DZ Bank &

Unicredit

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0881544281

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
