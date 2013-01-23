FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Veneto Banca prices 400 mln euro 2015 bond
January 23, 2013 / 2:31 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Veneto Banca prices 400 mln euro 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Veneto Banca SCPA

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date July 31, 2015

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.729

Spread 350 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 396bp

Over OBL 157

Payment Date January 31, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Deutsche Bank & Natixis

Ratings BB+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0881547466

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

