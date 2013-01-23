FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BayernLB prices 100 mln euro 2015 FRN
#Credit Markets
January 23, 2013 / 3:41 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-BayernLB prices 100 mln euro 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date January 29, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date January 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BLB0SE5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
