New Issue-CBA prices 600 mln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
January 23, 2013 / 3:56 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-CBA prices 600 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date February 04, 2019

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.435

Reoffer price 99.435

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CBA, HSBc & UBS

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

ISIN XS0881511868

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

