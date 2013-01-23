FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-TMCC prices dual tranche deal
#Market News
January 23, 2013 / 4:05 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-TMCC prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Toyota Motor Credit Corporation (TMCC)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date August 01, 2017

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.950

Reoffer yield 1.262 pct

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 79.8bp

Over 4.5 pct Due 2017

ISIN XS0881360555

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date February 01, 2023

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.947

Reoffer yield 2.381 pct

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 90.3bp

Over 1.5 pct Due 2022

ISIN XS0881362502

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date February 01, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, HSBC,

Credit Agricole CIB & Unicredit

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
