New Issue-TMCC prices dual tranche deal

Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Toyota Motor Credit Corporation (TMCC)

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date August 01, 2017

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.950

Reoffer yield 1.262 pct

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 79.8bp

Over 4.5 pct Due 2017

ISIN XS0881360555

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date February 01, 2023

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.947

Reoffer yield 2.381 pct

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 90.3bp

Over 1.5 pct Due 2022

ISIN XS0881362502

Common terms

Payment Date February 01, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, HSBC,

Credit Agricole CIB & Unicredit

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

