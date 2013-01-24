New Issue- Lugano prices 120 mln sfr 2043 bond

January 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Citta Di Lugano
Issue Amount 120 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 20, 2043
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 100.90
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.75 pct
Spread 20.3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
