New Issue- Lugano prices 120 mln sfr 2043 bond
#Credit Markets
January 24, 2013 / 10:02 AM / in 5 years

New Issue- Lugano prices 120 mln sfr 2043 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

January 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Citta Di Lugano

Issue Amount 120 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 20, 2043

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 100.90

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.75 pct

Spread 20.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0205500017

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
