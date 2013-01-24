FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-WGZ Bank prices 150 mln euro 2017 bond
January 24, 2013 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-WGZ Bank prices 150 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower WGZ AG Westdeutsche Genossenschafts

Zentralbank

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date July 28, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Yield 1.06 pct

Payment Date January 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) WGZ

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000WGZ7DR8

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

