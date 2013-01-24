New Issue-WGZ Bank prices 150 mln euro 2017 bond

Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower WGZ AG Westdeutsche Genossenschafts
Zentralbank
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date July 28, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Yield 1.06 pct
Payment Date January 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) WGZ
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.