New Issue-WGZ Bank prices 150 mln euro 2017 bond

Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower WGZ AG Westdeutsche Genossenschafts

Zentralbank

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date July 28, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Yield 1.06 pct

Payment Date January 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) WGZ

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000WGZ7DR8

