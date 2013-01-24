New Issue- COSCO Pacific Finance prices $300 mln 2023 bond

January 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower COSCO Pacific Finance (2013) Company Limited
Guarantor COSCO Pacific Limited
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date January 31, 2023
Coupon 4.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.320
Reoffer yield 4.460 pct
Spread 265 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date January 31, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BOCI, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & UBS
Listing SEHK
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.