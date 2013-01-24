New Issue-Future Land prices $200 mln 2018 bond

Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Future Land Development Holding
Ltd
Guarantor All the Restricted Subsidiaries outside
The PRC
Issue Amount $200 million
Maturity Date January 31, 2018
Coupon 10.25 pct
Issue price Undisclosed
Yield 10.25 pct
Payment Date January 31, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, UBS,
Haitong International
Ratings BB- (S&P), B+ (Fitch)
Listing SGX-ST
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue