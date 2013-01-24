FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Future Land prices $200 mln 2018 bond
January 24, 2013 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Future Land prices $200 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Future Land Development Holding

Ltd

Guarantor All the Restricted Subsidiaries outside

The PRC

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date January 31, 2018

Coupon 10.25 pct

Issue price Undisclosed

Yield 10.25 pct

Payment Date January 31, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, UBS,

Haitong International

Ratings BB- (S&P), B+ (Fitch)

Listing SGX-ST

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

