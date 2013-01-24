New Issue-KBC Bank prices 750 mln euro 2023 bond

Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower KBC Bank

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 31, 2023

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.24

Spread 36 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 61.6bp

over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR

Payment Date January 31, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank &

KBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Brussels

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Belgian

Notes Launched under issuer’s Residential Mortgage

Covered Bonds programme

ISIN BE0002425974

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.