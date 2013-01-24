New Issue- ANZ prices 500 mln stg 2016 FRN

Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group Limited (ANZ)
Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited as trustee
of the ANZ Residential Covered Bond Trust
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date February 4, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 27bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date February 4, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, HSBC, Lloyds & RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s Global Covered Bond
programme
Data supplied by International Insider.