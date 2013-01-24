FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- ANZ prices 500 mln stg 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
January 24, 2013 / 2:36 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- ANZ prices 500 mln stg 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking

Group Limited (ANZ)

Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited as trustee

of the ANZ Residential Covered Bond Trust

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date February 4, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 27bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date February 4, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, HSBC, Lloyds & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global Covered Bond

programme

ISIN XS0882235863

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
