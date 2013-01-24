New Issue-CFF adds 750 mln euros to 2022 bond

Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Compagnie de Financement Foncier SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date November 21, 2022

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 100.612

Reoffer yield 2.304 pct

Spread 59 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 81.6bp

Over the 1.5 pct Due 2022 DBR

Payment Date February 01, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan,

Natixis & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux & Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.75 billion euro

When fungible

ISIN FR0011356997

