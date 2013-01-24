New Issue- EIB prices 500 mln NOK 2020 bond

June 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date February 4, 2020
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 101.19
Payment Date February 4, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC and JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Total 1.875 pct, Selling 1.625 pct and M+U 0.25 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched off the issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
Data supplied by International Insider.