New Issue-Bankinter SA prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bankinter SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 5, 2018
Coupon 3.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.668
Yield 3.198 pct
Spread 220 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bankinter, Credit Agricole CIB, CITI,
CMZB & Santander GBM
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s) & A- (S&P)
Listing AIAF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spanish
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.