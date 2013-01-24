New Issue-Bankinter SA prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bankinter SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 5, 2018

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.668

Yield 3.198 pct

Spread 220 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bankinter, Credit Agricole CIB, CITI,

CMZB & Santander GBM

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s) & A- (S&P)

Listing AIAF

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spanish

