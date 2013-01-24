New Issue- NRW.Bank prices $300 mln 2017 FRN

January 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Guarantor Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date January 31, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 25bp

Reoffer price 99.76

Discount margin 3-month Libor + 31bp

Payment Date January 31, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley & RBC Capial Markets

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS0882231870

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.