New Issue-Telekom Austria prices 600 mln euro Perp bond

Jan 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Telekom Austria AG

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 5.625 pct

Reoffer price 98.943

Yield 5.875 pct

Payment Date February 01, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America &

Unicredit

Ratings Baa1(Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0877720986

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.