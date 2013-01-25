FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-L-Bank prices 50 mln STR 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
January 25, 2013 / 9:17 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-L-Bank prices 50 mln STR 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baded Wuerttemberg Foerderbank

Guarantor Land of Baded-Wuerttemberg

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date January 29, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 8bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-Month Libor + 8bp

Payment Date January 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) L-Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS0881812712

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

