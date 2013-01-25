New Issue-Goldman Sachs prices 1.0 bln euro 2023 bond

Jan 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Goldman Sachs Group

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 01, 2023

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.029

Yield 3.366 pct

Spread 155 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 173.2bp

over Bunds

Payment Date February 01, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Goldman sachs, ABN Amro, Commerzbank,

Danske, Erste, KBC, SGBM, Sedbank & Unicredit

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue