New Issue- BASF SE prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower BASF SE
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 4, 2021
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.062
Reoffer yield 2.003 pct
Spread 38 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 71.6bp
Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
Payment Date February 4, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, JPMorgan, & Unicredit
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
