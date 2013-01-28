FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BPCE prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
January 28, 2013 / 2:41 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-BPCE prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower BPCE SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 08, 2017

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.475

Yield 1.762 pct

Spread 71 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 114.2bp

Over the OBL Due 2017

Payment Date February 08, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Natixis

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

