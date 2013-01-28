New Issue- JPMorgan Chase Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2023 bond

Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower JPMorgan Chase Bank

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 1, 2023

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.158

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 121.4bp

Over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR

Payment Date February 1, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

