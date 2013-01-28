New Issue- JPMorgan Chase Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2023 bond

Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower JPMorgan Chase Bank
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 1, 2023
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.158
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 121.4bp
Over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR
Payment Date February 1, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
