New Issue-EBRD prices 100 mln Brazilian real 2016 bond

Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction &

Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount 100 million Brazilial real

Maturity Date February 05, 2013

Coupon 6.25 pct

Issue price 100.9225

Yield 5.905 pct

Payment Date February 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees 1.375 pct (0.1875 pct m&u & 1.1875 pct selling)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

