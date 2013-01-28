New Issue-EBRD prices 100 mln Brazilian real 2016 bond

Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction &
Development (EBRD)
Issue Amount 100 million Brazilial real
Maturity Date February 05, 2013
Coupon 6.25 pct
Issue price 100.9225
Yield 5.905 pct
Payment Date February 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees 1.375 pct (0.1875 pct m&u & 1.1875 pct selling)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
