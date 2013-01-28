FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB adds 60 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
January 28, 2013 / 5:16 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- EIB adds 60 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 60 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date January 25, 2016

Coupon 7.25 pct

Issue price 106.575

Reoffer price 105.3875

Reoffer yield 5.242 pct

Payment Date February 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank AG & J.P.Morgan Securities Plc

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling & 0.1875 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 680 million

Turkish lira when fungible

ISIN XS0580501210

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Data supplied by International Insider.
