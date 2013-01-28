New Issue- EIB adds 60 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond

Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
Issue Amount 60 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date January 25, 2016
Coupon 7.25 pct
Issue price 106.575
Reoffer price 105.3875
Reoffer yield 5.242 pct
Payment Date February 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank AG & J.P.Morgan Securities Plc
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling & 0.1875 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 680 million
Turkish lira when fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.