New Issue-EBRD prices $1.0 bln 2020 bond
January 28, 2013 / 5:41 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-EBRD prices $1.0 bln 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction &

Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date March 16, 2020

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.496

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 20.1bp

Over the 1.125 pct December 2019 UST

Payment Date February 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley

& RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN US29874QCH56

