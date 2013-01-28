New Issue-EBRD prices $1.0 bln 2020 bond

Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction &
Development (EBRD)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date March 16, 2020
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.496
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 20.1bp
Over the 1.125 pct December 2019 UST
Payment Date February 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley
& RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English