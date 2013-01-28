New Issue-Greentown China Holdings prices $400 mln 2018 bond

Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Greentown China Holdings Limited

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date February 4, 2018

Coupon 8.5 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date February 4, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, BOCI, Goldman Sachs, HSBC,ICBC

SCB & UBS

Governing Law New York

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)