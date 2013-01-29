New Issue-Unicredit adde 250 mln euros to 2018 bond

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
Borrower Unicredit SPA
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 11, 2018
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.724
Reoffer yield 3.434 pct
Spread 229 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 271.8bp
Over the 4.0 pct Due 2018 DBR
Payment Date February 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Mediobanca & Unicredis Bank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro
When fungible
