New Issue-EIB prices 850 mln euro 2040 bond

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 850 million euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2040
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.618
Spread 37 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 41.9bp
over the 4.25 pct July 2039 DBR
Payment Date February 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB,
DZ Bank, LBBW & Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.