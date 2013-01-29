New Issue- JFM prices $1.0 bln 2018 bond

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Japan Finance Organization for

Municipalities (JFM)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date February 5, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.544

Reoffer price 99.544

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & Mizuho

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.