New Issue- RZD Capital Ltd prices dual tranche deal

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower RZD Capital Ltd
Guarantor Rossiyskie Zheleznye Dorogi - Russian Railways
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 525 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 26, 2018
Coupon 2.177 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 26, 2021
Coupon 2.730 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Common terms
Payment Date February 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse & VTB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
