New Issue- RZD Capital Ltd prices dual tranche deal

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower RZD Capital Ltd

Guarantor Rossiyskie Zheleznye Dorogi - Russian Railways

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 525 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 26, 2018

Coupon 2.177 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

ISIN CH0205819431

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 26, 2021

Coupon 2.730 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

ISIN CH0205819441

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date February 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse & VTB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue