New Issue-KWG Property prices $300 mln 2020 bond

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KWG Property Holding Limited
Guarantor Certain non-PRC subsidiaries of the Issuer
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date February 05, 2020
Coupon 8.625 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 8.625 pct
Payment Date February 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, ICBCI, SCB & UBS
Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s), BB- (S&P)
Listing SEHK
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
