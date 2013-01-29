New Issue-KWG Property prices $300 mln 2020 bond

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KWG Property Holding Limited

Guarantor Certain non-PRC subsidiaries of the Issuer

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date February 05, 2020

Coupon 8.625 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 8.625 pct

Payment Date February 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, ICBCI, SCB & UBS

Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s), BB- (S&P)

Listing SEHK

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

