New Issue- MIE Holdings Corporation prices $200 mln 2018 bond

Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower MIE Holdings Corporation
Guarantor Substantially all of the non-PRC subsidiaries of the Issuer
Issue Amount $200 million
Maturity Date February 6, 2018
Coupon 6.875 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 6.875 pct
Payment Date February 6, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC,
Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C & Morgan Stanley
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.