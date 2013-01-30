New Issue- MIE Holdings Corporation prices $200 mln 2018 bond

Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower MIE Holdings Corporation

Guarantor Substantially all of the non-PRC subsidiaries of the Issuer

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date February 6, 2018

Coupon 6.875 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 6.875 pct

Payment Date February 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC,

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C & Morgan Stanley

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

Data supplied by International Insider.