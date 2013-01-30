FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Groupement des prices 228 mln euro 2023 bond
January 30, 2013 / 1:06 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Groupement des prices 228 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Groupement des Centres Hospitaliers

Issue Amount 228 million euro

Maturity Date February 14, 2023

Coupon 3.65 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 3.65 pct

Payment Date February 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB & Natixis

Ratings AA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN FR0011410281

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
