New Issue-Groupement des prices 228 mln euro 2023 bond

Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Groupement des Centres Hospitaliers

Issue Amount 228 million euro

Maturity Date February 14, 2023

Coupon 3.65 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 3.65 pct

Payment Date February 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB & Natixis

Ratings AA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN FR0011410281

