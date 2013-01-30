New Issue-Groupement des prices 228 mln euro 2023 bond

Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Groupement des Centres Hospitaliers
Issue Amount 228 million euro
Maturity Date February 14, 2023
Coupon 3.65 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 3.65 pct
Payment Date February 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB & Natixis
Ratings AA (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Denoms (K) 100
