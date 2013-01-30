New Issue-New World China prices 3.0 bln Renminbi 2018 bond

Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower New World China Land Ltd
Issue Amount 3.0 billion Renminbi
Maturity Date February 06, 2018
Coupon 5.5 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 5.5 pct
Payment Date February 06, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BOCI & HSBC
Listing Hong Kong
Denoms (m) 1
Governing Law English
