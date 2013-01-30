FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-New World China prices 3.0 bln Renminbi 2018 bond
January 30, 2013

New Issue-New World China prices 3.0 bln Renminbi 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower New World China Land Ltd

Issue Amount 3.0 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date February 06, 2018

Coupon 5.5 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.5 pct

Payment Date February 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BOCI & HSBC

Listing Hong Kong

Denoms (m) 1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

