New Issue- KBN adds $200 mln to 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
January 30, 2013 / 3:11 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- KBN adds $200 mln to 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS (KBN)

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date October 31, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 13bp

Reoffer price 100.003

Payment Date February 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total $500 million

when fungible

ISIN XS0849517064

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
