New Issue-EBRD prices 7.5 bln Russian ruble 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
January 30, 2013 / 4:17 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-EBRD prices 7.5 bln Russian ruble 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount 7.50 billion Russian ruble

Maturity Date February 12, 2016

Coupon ROIS + 45bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date February 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBI

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

