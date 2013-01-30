New Issue- Kommuninvest prices $500 mln 2015 FRN

Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Kommuninvest I Sverige AB
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date February 6, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 1bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 1bp
Payment Date February 6, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, JPMorgan & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.