New Issue- Kommuninvest prices $500 mln 2015 FRN
#Credit Markets
January 30, 2013 / 5:51 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Kommuninvest prices $500 mln 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Kommuninvest I Sverige AB

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date February 6, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 1bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 1bp

Payment Date February 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, JPMorgan & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0885909613

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
