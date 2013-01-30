New Issue- Ote Plc prices 700 mln euro 2018 bond

Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Ote Plc

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date February 7, 2018

Coupon 7.875 pct

Issue price 99.493

Reoffer price 99.493

Yield 8.0 pct

Spread 723 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Bund

Payment Date February 7, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Caa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0885718782

