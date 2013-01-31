New Issue-Lansforsakringar prices 250 mln SEK 2015 bond

Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesdday (30 January, 2013).
Borrower Lansforsakringar AB
Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 15, 2015
Coupon 1.94 pct
Issue price 100.004
Reoffer price 100.004
Payment Date February 06, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
