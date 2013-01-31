New Issue-Lansforsakringar prices 250 mln SEK 2015 bond

Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesdday (30 January, 2013).

Borrower Lansforsakringar AB

Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 15, 2015

Coupon 1.94 pct

Issue price 100.004

Reoffer price 100.004

Payment Date February 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

