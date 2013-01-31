New Issue-BayernLB prices 100 mln euro 2023 FRN

Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date February 07, 2023
Coupon 6-month Euribor + 14bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 3bp
Payment Date February 07, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)