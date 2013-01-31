New Issue-Pfandbriefbank prices multi tranche deal

Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer

Hypothekarinstitute

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 270 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 19, 2018

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 100.239

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Minus Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0206074871

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 16, 2023

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.091

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps

Notes The issue size will total 580 million Swiss francs

when fungible

ISIN CH0199589588

Temporary ISIN CH0206074897

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 186 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 20, 2029

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 97.697

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps

Notes The issue size will total 622 million Swiss francs

when fungible

ISIN CH0194273204

Temporary ISIN CH0206074905

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date February 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & Raiffeisen

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

