New Issue- EIB prices 1.0 bln NOK 2018 FRN

Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown

Maturity Date February 27, 2018

Coupon 3-month Nibor + 20bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Nibor + 20bp

Payment Date February 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DNB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.