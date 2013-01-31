New Issue- EIB prices 1.0 bln NOK 2018 FRN

Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown
Maturity Date February 27, 2018
Coupon 3-month Nibor + 20bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Nibor + 20bp
Payment Date February 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DNB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
