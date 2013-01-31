New Issue-EIB adds 300 mln rand to 2019 bond

Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million rand

Maturity Date October 21, 2019

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 99.699

Payment Date February 7, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.575 pct selling & 0.3 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.2 billion rand

when fungible

ISIN XS0848049838

Data supplied by International Insider.