New Issue- Russian Standard Finance prices 500 mln Renminbi 2015 bond

Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Issuer Russian Standard Finance
Borrower JSC Russian Standard Bank
Issue Amount 500 million Renminbi
Maturity Date February 14, 2015
Coupon 8.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date February 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & HSBC
Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s), B+ (S&P),
B+ (Fitch)
Listing Ireland
Denoms (K) 1000-100
Governing Law English
