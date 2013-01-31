New Issue-Verisure Holding adds 100 mln euros to 2018 FRN

Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Verisure Holding AB

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date September 01, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 650bp

Issue price 101

Payment Date February 07, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley & Nomura

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Notes The issue size will total 200 million

euro when fungible

Regs ISIN XS0747354362

144A ISIN XS0747353802

Temp Regs ISIN XS0886258119

Temp 144A ISIN XS0886274231

Data supplied by International Insider.