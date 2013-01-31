FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Verisure Holding adds 100 mln euros to 2018 FRN
January 31, 2013 / 4:11 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Verisure Holding adds 100 mln euros to 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Verisure Holding AB

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date September 01, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 650bp

Issue price 101

Payment Date February 07, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley & Nomura

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Notes The issue size will total 200 million

euro when fungible

Regs ISIN XS0747354362

144A ISIN XS0747353802

Temp Regs ISIN XS0886258119

Temp 144A ISIN XS0886274231

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

