New Issue-Verisure Holding adds 100 mln euros to 2018 FRN

Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower Verisure Holding AB
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date September 01, 2018
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 650bp
Issue price 101
Payment Date February 07, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley & Nomura
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
Notes The issue size will total 200 million
euro when fungible
Regs ISIN XS0747354362
Temp Regs ISIN XS0886258119
Temp 144A ISIN XS0886274231
