New Issue-AHML prices 15.0 bln Russian ruble 2018 bond

Feb 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday (January 31, 2013).

Borrower Agency for Housing Mortgage Lending

Issue Amount 15.0 billion Russian ruble

Maturity Date February 13, 2018

Coupon 7.75 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 7.75 pct

Payment Date February 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, RBI & VTB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)