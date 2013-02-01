New Issue-AHML prices 15.0 bln Russian ruble 2018 bond

Feb 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday (January 31, 2013).
Borrower Agency for Housing Mortgage Lending
Issue Amount 15.0 billion Russian ruble
Maturity Date February 13, 2018
Coupon 7.75 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 7.75 pct
Payment Date February 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, RBI & VTB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
