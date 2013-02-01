New Issue-Bank Pozitif prices $150 mln 2018 bond

Feb 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Bank Pozitif Kredi ve Kalknma Bankas A.S

Issue Amount $150 million

Maturity Date February 07, 2018

Coupon 5.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.0 pct

Spread 415.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UST

Payment Date February 07, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

