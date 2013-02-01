FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Bank Pozitif prices $150 mln 2018 bond
February 1, 2013 / 5:36 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Bank Pozitif prices $150 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Bank Pozitif Kredi ve Kalknma Bankas A.S

Issue Amount $150 million

Maturity Date February 07, 2018

Coupon 5.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.0 pct

Spread 415.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UST

Payment Date February 07, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

