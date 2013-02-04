New Issue-Kraftwerke Oberhasli prices 150 mln SFR 2025 bond

Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Kraftwerke Oberhasli AG
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 21, 2025
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 100.381
Reoffer price 99.681
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date Febraury 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Co-Leads BEKB, Credit Suisse & ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
