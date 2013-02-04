FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Kraftwerke Oberhasli prices 150 mln SFR 2025 bond
#Credit Markets
February 4, 2013 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-Kraftwerke Oberhasli prices 150 mln SFR 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Kraftwerke Oberhasli AG

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 21, 2025

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 100.381

Reoffer price 99.681

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date Febraury 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Co-Leads BEKB, Credit Suisse & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0200044805

