New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2025 bond

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2025

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 103.373

Yield 2.435 pct

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 71.9bp

over the 6.25 pct January 2024 DBR

Payment Date February 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Citi, HSBC, RBC CM, Societe Generale CIB

& Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 2.3 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0807336077

